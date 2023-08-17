August 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Abandoned dogs: hunters the main culprits

By Nick Theodoulou00
Hunters are the main culprits in abandoning dogs, according to the Cyprus Environmental Movement which said on Thursday that 85-90 per cent of abandoned dogs are of hunting breeds.

The organisation emphasised, however, that not all hunters are to blame.

But it stressed that negligent people who abandon their dogs are adding to the already dire situation faced by many animal welfare centres.

The movement added that dog shelters are “at the point of despair” as they lack the funds and resources to handle the scale of the problem.

It went on to say that the situation is very difficult and distressing for those trying to help the abandoned animals.

The movement concluded its announcement by calling on the state to enforce the laws for animal protection.

