August 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cypriot passport holders arrested for suspected money laundering

Two Cypriot passport holders have been arrested in Singapore as part of an investigation into a suspected money laundering ring, it emerged on Thursday.

Authorities seized assets including properties and luxury cars worth about 1 billion Singapore dollars (€498 million).

The group of 10 are suspected of laundering proceeds from “overseas organised crime activities including scams and online gambling”.

According to international press reports, those arrested were aged between 31 and 44 with passports from Cyprus, China, Turkey, Cambodia and Vanuatu. Nine are reportedly men and one is a woman.

One of them, a 40-year-old man, had jumped out of the second-floor balcony in an attempt to escape the authorities. He was later found hiding in a drain.

More than 400 police officers were involved in the raid, described as one of the largest anti-money laundering operations carried out in Singapore.

Akel MP Irene Charalmbidou said she has asked for a full briefing from the interior ministry.

“The international stigmatisation of our country as a result of the abuse behind the golden passports should be immediately managed by the competent minister, so their passports are revoked.”

She specified she was waiting to hear if the interior ministry would be revoking the passports – alluding to the idea they must have purchased the passports under the controversial citizenship by investment scheme.

 

