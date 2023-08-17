August 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis01
image 1 1024x735

In today’s episode, outdoor jobs in the mountains were banned on Wednesday afternoon, the labour inspection department announced, after the mountain regions recorded the highest temperatures in over 25 years. In other news, most of the property being sold to foreigners in the north is on Greek Cypriot land, reports said on Wednesday, citing data released at the end of July. And human trafficker arrests are increasing in Cyprus, but the sentences imposed by the courts are very low, state broadcaster CYBC reported on Wednesday.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. Subscribe to Cyprus Beat for daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox: www.cyprusbeat.com

cropped paul.jpg

Related Posts

Grain advisory body meeting on Thursday to discuss supply and reserves

Jean Christou

Feuding Kanari and Yiannaki to meet with president – report

Jean Christou

Alerts issued for high inland and mountain temperatures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Nearly 40 per cent drop in road deaths

Nick Theodoulou

Government criticised over GDP drop

Nikolaos Prakas

Trade down at Paphos bars and restaurants

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign