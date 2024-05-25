UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy, Maria Holguin, is set to brief Antonio Guterres on the Cyprus issue, probably in the first half of June, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Saturday.

Replying to journalists’ questions in Paphos, the president stated that Holguin would travel to New York to discuss the issue with the UN Secretary-General after June 1, likely within the first half of June.

He reiterated that the Greek Cypriot side was ready for dialogue.

“We are not afraid of dialogue, we are not worried about dialogue,” he said. He added, “We know what we want, we know where we want to head, and I hope there will either be a positive response from the Turkish side or an invitation from the Secretary-General himself,” he added.

Christodoulides mentioned that he had conveyed to Holguin his readiness for a meeting. When asked if there was any response from the Turkish Cypriot side, he said that so far, there was no new information or anything he could report.

He noted that the most recent contact with the Turkish side was after the meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Christodoulides said he was briefed by the Greek Prime Minister about what had been discussed at the meeting.

He also stated, “If we are truly interested in the resumption of talks, I do not think I should say more, especially in public.”