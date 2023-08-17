August 17, 2023

Tiësto to bring electronic music event to Cyprus

World-renowned DJ Tiësto will entice lovers of electronic music to an evening experience, raving to techno beats in Limassol next month. On September 10, ZANTE Venue by Punin will welcome the Dutch DJ and producer for a unique party that will begin at 10pm and continue into the night.

Regarded as the king of EDM (electronic dance music), Tiësto’s fame has crossed international borders, with dedicated music fans around the world. In 2010, he was voted The Greatest DJ of All Time by Mix magazine in a fan poll while in 2015, the DJ was awarded a Grammy Award in the Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical category. His remix of John Legend’s All Of Me was the song that won him this award while his other productions have topped the charts.

“With over 36 million albums sold,” say organisers of the Cyprus event, “more than 10 billion cumulative streams, and a global social media following exceeding 30 million fans, Tiësto continues to redefine the dance music landscape. A pillar in electronic music, Tiësto has garnered vast acclaim with hits like The Business. This track earned him a Best Dance/Electronic Recording nomination at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, along with 15 platinum and eight gold certifications worldwide.

“We are thrilled to announce that this global icon will be gracing the stage at ZANTE Venue by Punin on September 10. Experience the magic of his live performance under the starlit sky. Don’t miss out on this night of electrifying music and vibrant energy.”

Tickets are now being sold on www.soldouttickets.com.cy and start from €80. VIP Lounge and Premium tickets are also available for a more exclusive dance experience.

 

DJ Tiësto in Cyprus

World-renowned DJ plays electronic dance music. September 10. ZANTE Venue by Punin, Limassol. Doors open at 8pm, music at 10pm. From €80. www.soldouttickets.com.cy. Tel: 97-888222

