August 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ministry aims to curb traditions of violence as school year approaches

By Andria Kades085
In secondary education, during 2020/2021, 56,714 students attended 168 schools
File photo

The education ministry is increasingly concerned over the fast-approaching new school year, over the ‘traditions’ new students embark on ahead of the first day, it emerged on Friday.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou has already arranged for a meeting later this month with police, parent associations, school districts, as well as officials from her ministry, so as to decide on what measures will be implemented, according to Reporter.

The aim will be to explore how exactly the ‘traditional’ fracas that follows every year’s new term can be avoided, as incidents have become increasingly violent.

A few years ago, police got involved when students threw live chickens and rabbits from the school roof.

Beyond the specific date, authorities have also expressed concern over the growing reports of school violence, along with fears that many are still taking place without students speaking out.

Oelmek teachers’ union has called for having security guards in high school, in the same way there are many in place in lyceums.

