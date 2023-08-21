August 21, 2023

Hunter dies, others fined as season starts (updated)

One hunter died and 12 fines were issued by the game service for illegal hunting activity following the season’s official start on Sunday.

Police reported that a 63-year-old hunter was found dead on Sunday night in a hard-to-access area in Limassol, near Kantou, after he had been reported missing by a friend.

The fire service recovered the man who was transferred to the Limassol General Hospital where his death was confirmed. An autopsy is to be carried out to determine the exact causes of death.

Eleven fines were issued for hunting in prohibited areas and one for the hunting of illegal game, according to game service spokesman Petros Anayiotos.

Of the fines, seven were issued in Paphos, two in Nicosia, two in Larnaca and one in Limassol – which was for shooting a francolin outside of its permitted season.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said the seven hunters fined in that district were spotted in prohibited areas of Asprokremmos dam and Steni village.

Th hunters, aged 35 to 66, were caught in three different instances and fined between €3,000 and €3,300 each.

Their hunting gear, as well as a total of 218 full cartridges and 45 freshly killed birds, were confiscated as evidence.

The game service was pleased overall with “the smooth progress” of the hunting season’s start, Anayiotos said, including with the newly introduced use of the Artemis Cy mobile app developed for the game service under the ministry of the interior.

The application incorporates maps, trails, protected and permitted zones, announcements, emergency contacts, SOS alerts and other useful information for hunters, and on which they must record what has been shot.

 

