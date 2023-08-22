August 22, 2023

New weather warning for Wednesday

A new yellow weather warning has been issued for Wednesday, as temperatures are expected to climb to 40C inland, the met office said on Tuesday.

The warning will be in place from 11am until 5pm.

According to the met office, the temperature will rise to 40C inland, 34 on the southeastern coast, 32 on the rest of the coast, and 31 in the mountains.

The temperatures are expected to be similar on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday night, temperatures are set to fall to 22 inland, 24 on the coast, and 20 in the mountains.

 

