August 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North ‘has 70 megawatt energy deficit’ as alternating power cuts restart

By Tom Cleaver
There is a 70 megawatt energy deficit in the north, according to Caglayan Cesurer, the chairman of electricity authority Kib-Tek workers’ union El-Sen.

Speaking to local media, Cesurer said that alternating power cuts across the north have begun, as there simply is not enough power being generated to keep all of the electricity on.

He explained that the “chronic problem” of power cuts in the north is unpreventable, due to the failure of two power plants donated to Kib-Tek from Turkey and another belonging to private energy company Aksa.

Another cause of the power cuts, he said, is the fact that the Republic is no longer supplying power to the north as its own energy needs have increased. Therefore, he said, the surplus that at one time could have been sent to the north no longer exists.

To solve this problem, he said that the north’s power plants must be better maintained.

