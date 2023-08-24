August 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AsiaWorld

North Korea launches space rocket months after failed satellite attempt

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: a missile launch is seen at an undisclosed location in north korea
file photo: a missile launch is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea

North Korea launched what appeared to be a space launch vehicle on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, in what would be the country’s second such attempt this year after a May launch crashed.

The launch prompted emergency warnings in Japan just before 4am local time (10pm in Cyprus) over the J-alert broadcasting system, telling residents of the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa to take cover indoors. That was lifted minutes later.

Two days ago Pyongyang said it would launch a satellite between August 24 and the end of the month.

