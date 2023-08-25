August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDiaspora

Australians to donate medical equipment to Makarios hospital

By Tom Cleaver00
The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

Medical equipment is set to be donated to the Makarios hospital’s paediatric clinic by the Australian Hellenic medical charity.

The charity, operating alongside the Cypriot community of Adelaide, announced their intentions to Health Minister Popi Kanari and Deputy government spokesperson Doxa Komodromou, who recently visited the country.

The donation is set to be announced on Monday at the presidential palace following a meeting attended by various government and health officials and representatives of the charity and the Cypriot community in Adelaide.

Related Posts

Vouno picnic site sealed off over ‘unauthorised’ building

Tom Cleaver

Kyrenia mayor warns water thieves

Tom Cleaver

Eurobank increases share in Hellenic Bank to 48.1 per cent

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Come dine with me: Anastasiades hosts Menendez

Tom Cleaver

A&E departments of private hospitals to join Gesy

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested with false ID

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign