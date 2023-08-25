August 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Bases police uncover 30kg drugs

By Gina Agapiou
bases arrest

Around 30kg of illegal drugs were found at an address in Trachoni leading to the arrest of seven people, British bases police said on Friday.

The operation was carried out on Thursday.

During the search in Trachoni, officers also found a large amount of money, an improvised explosive device, a shotgun and a pistol.

In total seven suspects, five men and two women, were arrested and are expected to be brough before a British Banks court later on Friday.

