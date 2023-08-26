August 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police uncover 22kg of cannabis in Limassol home

By Gina Agapiou00
cannabis
File photo

A 43-year-old man was arrested in possession of 22kg of cannabis, Limassol police said on Saturday.

Drug squad officers searched the house of the suspect located in Vasa Koilani village a few minutes before midnight on Friday following information that he was importing illegal drugs.

There, they found 22kg of cannabis in plastic bags in the attic.

They also found a travel bag and two empty plastic packages believed to have had contain cannabis in the man’s car.

The 43-year-old is expected to be remanded, while his house has been put under guard.

