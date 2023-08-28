Incidents in Chlorakas escalate after protest against ‘ghettoisation’

Police in Chlorakas on Sunday arrested two migrants, and investigations are underway to locate other perpetrators, following escalating incidents between residents and foreigners.

The incidents started around 8pm, an hour after a march by residents against the community’s “ghettoisation” which ended peacefully, according to a Cyprus News Agency report by police.

Following the protest by residents a group of Syrian men took to main streets smashing house and shop windows with rocks and clubs. A group of young Greek Cypriots retaliated with damages to the homes and cars of migrants, state broadcaster CyBC reported.

Shortly before midnight, an apartment in the area was in danger of burning down from a fire that started from the balcony, from unknown causes. Thanks to the timely intervention of the occupants, the fire was extinguished before it spread.

In other earlier incidents, cars sustained extensive damages and one vehicle was overturned. Windows were also smashed in several house and shops.

Police told the Cyprus News Agency that gathered protesters remained in the area past midnight.

In an effort to prevent further attacks police called in riot-control unit reinforcements and a strong police presence remains in the area.

Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, hundreds of residents from Chlorakas and the surrounding areas, as well as party representatives, held a march about the situation that has been created in the area with the immigration issue.

The event, which started at 6pm in the afternoon and ended an hour later, saw protestors shouting slogans for the removal from Chlorakas of all “who live illegally in the territory of the Republic,” while the main theme of the organisers was the “de-ghettoisation of Chlorakas”.

The rally itself took place in a tense atmosphere, preceded by arrival of a strong police presence, and ended without incident.

President of centre-left party, Edek, Marinos Sizopoulos, in statements to journalists said that the message sent by Edek’s presence at the event was “very clear” and has to do with the protection of residents of the community and the “decolonisation of the area from illegal immigrants.”

“We have for a long time made it clear that there must be a clean separation. It’s one thing for political refugees who come from war zones and should receive appropriate support, and another for illegal immigrants to flood our homeland in the context of a hybrid war waged by Turkey with specific goals and for a specific purpose,” he said.

Several far right-wing Elam officials were also present at the event, including the party’s press representative, Geadis Geadis, who stated that the events in Chlorakas prove that the situation “has gotten out of control” while calling for a strict immigration policy.

Elam, he added, supports the just demands of the residents of Chlorakas who ask for a return of security to their community.