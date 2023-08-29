Beyond a marina: unveiling Ayia Napa Marina’s premium services

Few experiences can be as fulfilling and memorable as the wonder of sailing the Mediterranean Sea. However, being at sea is only part of this unique experience, as there are many seaside towns to explore. So, your docking experience should be as enchanting, even if you are only stopping for a short period of time. To ensure that, you need to choose a marina that offers you many high-quality services, along with a location that will be comfortable, convenient and as magnificent as possible.

Ayia Napa Marina, situated on the southeastern coast of the famed Cypriot resort, is a prime example of a marina that exceeds expectations to provide you with sea-inspired living at its best.

First of all, Ayia Napa Marina is the first ISO-certified Marina in Cyprus, as well as being on the the iconic Blue Flag Marinas list and having won two awards (Best Mixed-Use Development in Cyprus and Residential High Rise Development in Cyprus) at the prestigious European Property Awards. These distinctions are a result of the great care that has been put into creating something that goes beyond the usual. Ayia Napa Marina is not just a marina, but was envisioned and now serves as an international lifestyle destination, where luxury meets premium facilities, both in yachting, residential and entertainment terms.

A world-class offering: Ayia Napa Marina’s yachting services

Designed for and operating with the primary goal of providing an overall boat berthing, dry stack and dry dock storage and maintenance experience like no other, Ayia Napa Marina can provide ample docking room for various-sized yachts, of up to 110m in length. Standard berthing services (WiFi, power, freshwater and comfort stations) are, of course, provided with each berth booking, with many additional services, ranging from hauling and launching, antifouling, cleaning and polishing hull.

Daily and seasonal covered storage, for 160 boats of up to 10m, is provided in the dry-stack storage facility. Furthermore, the boat yard offers an extensive range of high-level professional marine services, such as hauling, launching, and boat-maintenance operations. This level of service is also ensured by using a travel hoist crane, unique in its category in the Eastern Mediterranean region, which can haul and launch yachts up to 150 tonnes.

Furthermore, and in keeping in line with our current smart age, boaters can use the Adimarine mobile application, which can be downloaded to smartphones, as well as the Smartplus Cloud platform. The former lets users place instant requests directly to the Marina Control Room, while the latter can be used to easily access online their consumption data at any time, as recorded via the E-Power System.

A heavenly stay: Ayia Napa Marina’s residences and Commercial Village

As an exclusive integrated development, Ayia Napa Marina is also home to a collection of private residential apartments and villas, which elevate the concept of beachfront living and heighten its many benefits. Combining elegance with privacy, a residence at Ayia Napa Marina makes you feel part of a secure and serene community, designed to envelop you in the utmost sense of comfort.

On the other hand, if you find yourself at Ayia Napa Marina for a short stay, there is plenty to do and to enjoy in the Marina’s Commercial Village. Start your day with a shopping spree at the various stylish boutiques, followed by a coffee at Coffee Berry or at the all-day delicatessen Le Deli Robuchon. You can also taste the delicious exploration of Italian cuisine at Margherita Pizza Artigianale – the latest addition to the Commercial Village. Moreover, you can lounge under the sun and enjoy the azure sea at the Marina’s Beach Club – Riva Beach house and at Le Sundeck Robuchon for finger food and signature cocktails. Sueno Azul also offers a selection of Surf ’N’ Turf recommendations. Lastly, at Marine Aesthetics you can give yourself the gift of wellness and relaxation.

Finally, we could not finish this article without mentioning the soul of Ayia Napa Marina: its friendly, highly trained and dedicated staff and crew. They are the people who will be there for you, from the moment they welcome you, till it’s time to say goodbye.

Meanwhile, if you want to learn more about the impeccable services, facilities and ambience of the new jewel of Ayia Napa, you can always visit the Marina’s website.