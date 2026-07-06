Three individuals travelling on Swedish passports have been arrested in connection with the assault on a 47-year-old Turkish Cypriot man in Ayia Napa.

Police had earlier announced that three 18-year-olds were arrested and taken into custody in the early hours of Monday to assist with investigations into the case. They are expected to appear before Famagusta district court for the issuance of remand orders.

According to information obtained by CNA, all three suspects travel on Swedish passports, although their countries of origin are reported to be Albania, Chile and Iraq.

Police are also searching for a fourth suspect, who has already been identified by investigators.

The 47-year-old victim remains intubated at Nicosia general hospital following the attack, while the Famagusta criminal investigation department (CID) continues its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault.

Earlier, Turkish Cypriot political figures condemned the attack with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman saying that the Turkish Cypriot side moved swiftly to establish contact with relevant authorities following the attack.

According to reports from the occupied north, Erhurman said that, from the moment they were informed of the incident, contacts had been made with the relevant bicommunal technical committee, the authorities in the north and officials of the Republic of Cyprus.