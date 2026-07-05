A 47-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition after allegedly being assaulted by a group of unidentified people in Ayia Napa in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The man was found injured on a street in Ayia Napa at around 6am after police received information about the incident.

He was initially taken to Famagusta general hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a brain haemorrhage and a fractured skull base.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was intubated and transferred to Nicosia general hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police said they have obtained testimony indicating that the 47-year-old was attacked by a group of unknown individuals.