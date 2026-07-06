Six people were arrested during overnight police operations across Cyprus, while officers issued 370 traffic fines, including 143 for speeding offences.

In a statement on Monday, police said they maintained an increased presence across the island through organised patrols in key urban areas, aimed at preventing serious crime, maintaining public order and enhancing the public’s sense of safety.

The operations led to the arrest of six individuals for various offences, including illegal stay in the Republic of Cyprus and causing grievous bodily harm.

During the overnight operations, police stopped and checked 564 vehicles and inspected 697 drivers and passengers. Officers also carried out inspections at 46 premises, resulting in 15 reports of violations.

Traffic enforcement checks resulted in 370 complaints for various road traffic offences, with speeding accounting for 143 of them. Police conducted 108 alcohol tests, with five drivers testing positive, while one drug test was carried out and returned a negative result.

A total of 12 vehicles were impounded as part of the operations.

Police said the intensified operations to prevent and combat crime continue on a daily basis, with increased patrols, targeted checks and rapid operational responses aimed at protecting the public and maintaining public order.