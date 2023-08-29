Collaboration aims to boost tourism and extend tourist season

The Cyprus Association of Tourism Enterprises (Stek) and the Crete regional authority joined forces on Tuesday in an effort to enhance and diversify their tourism product while extending the tourist season, combating the adverse effects of a sharp drop-off after the summer.

This collaboration falls under the project titled “Islands – Attractive Mediterranean Destinations”, which has been acronymed as SMART TOUR.

According to an announcement by the project’s coordinators, the initiative aims to facilitate synergy and cooperation between all stakeholders involved in it.

The initiative hosted a workshop in Larnaca, attended by representatives from the tourism sector, academic community, as well as entrepreneurs and business owners within the tourism industry.

The workshop’s purpose was to facilitate the exchange of tourism expertise among stakeholders, leading to collaborative interregional and cross-border actions.

Costas Koumis, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Tourism, participated in the workshop and congratulated Stek for its initiative.

“Cross-border cooperation and collaboration with other countries and organisations are always beneficial for Cypriot tourism,” the minister said.

He also underscored the importance of digital transformation and the ministry’s efforts to advance it through various initiatives and incentive programmes.

“Digital transformation is significant for tourism businesses, as it can contribute to cost reduction and enhance competitiveness,” Koumis explained.

“Today’s gathering provides an opportunity to exchange experiences and knowledge to create something truly useful for our tourism sectors,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chrisemily Psilogeni, the general manager of the Association of Tourism Enterprises in Cyprus, highlighted that the workshop aimed to exchange insights and perspectives on tourism to enhance and enrich the region’s offerings.

“We aim to be more competitive as destinations and provide better quality services and products to tourists,” she stated.

Nikos Alexakis, Head of the Tourism Directorate for the Crete regional authority, explained that the goal of the project is to bring together regions with remarkable comparative advantages, such as island culture, gastronomy, and experiences, to develop new products.

These products, he continued, would make destinations more competitive and attract visitors during off-peak seasons while showcasing digital advantages and the region’s unique strengths.

The project, named “Islands – Attractive Mediterranean Destinations” and “SMART TOUR,” is a part of the INTERREG V-A Cooperation Programme “Greece – Cyprus 2014-2020.”

It is co-financed by the European Union (ERDF) and national funds of Greece and Cyprus.

The collaborative effort involves the participation of the Crete regional authority, the General Secretariat of the Aegean & Island Policy from Greece, and the Cyprus Association of Tourism Enterprises.

The workshop’s outcomes are expected to lay the groundwork for innovative tourism offerings and strategies that will enhance the allure of both Cyprus and Crete as premier travel destinations.