Mediterranean folklore festival coming to Larnaca

Five hundred singers and 400 dancers from all over the world will perform during the four days and nights of the 16th Mediterranean Folklore Dance, Choir and Band Festival, happening under the auspices of Education Minister Athena Michaelidou. Larnaca will host the festival on September 15 to 18, taking place every evening at the Sea Front stage of Finikoudes from 8pm.
The opening ceremony will kickstart the festival with a unique performance of the world-famous Croatian cellist player Ana Rucner, accompanied by the Unique Voices and a special performance from Hamazkyain ‘Sipan’ with Prof Art Armenia to celebrate the 95 years of establishment of Hamazkyain ‘Sipan’.
Across the festival’s four days, two ensembles from Bulgaria will participate alongside groups from Egypt, Armenia, Georgia, Pontus, Epirus, Kozani and 18 participating groups from around Cyprus. Making its comeback after a two-year break due to the pandemic, the 2023 festival is important say organisers.
“Today,” they add, “we consider the continuation of this festival even more important in our effort to keep ourselves on our feet as a nation and despite the difficulties and problems caused by the economic crisis, we should put forward everything that characterises our country and elevates us in the eyes of all world. And what is more important than preserving our national heritage?”
Besides the evening concerts, on September 16, a daytime parade will take place at Athinon-Kastro-Ermou Avenue as well as several morning performances in Ayios Lazaros and Ermou squares. Performances with over 100 dancers on stage, award-winning folk ensembles and a free concert for 3,000 Larnaca students are part of the festival, set to add colour to the town’s cultural agenda.
“Wonderful moments await locals and visitors at this traditional festival of joy, colours and tradition,” conclude organisers. “Sixteen years this year and we celebrate the need of every country to preserve its richness… our roots, our national origin, our grandparents, our children and our grandchildren because we should all be proud of where we come from!”
16th Mediterranean Folklore Dance, Choir and Band Festival
4-day festival with invited dance and music ensembles from Cyprus and abroad. September 15-18. Sea Front stage of Finikoudes, Larnaca. [email protected], [email protected]. Facebook page: @16thMediterraneanFolkloreDanceFestival