A memorial ceremony will be held on Tuesday on the 30th anniversary of the death of Turkish soldier Allahverdi Kilic, who was shot dead near the Famagusta district village of Acheritou on September 8, 1996.

Kilic, who was born in Turkey but moved to Cyprus as an infant in 1976, was shot four times while on guard duty near the village, while Burhan Cihangir, who was stationed at the same guard post, was shot but not killed in the incident.

The Turkish Cypriot side maintains that the shots were fired by Greek Cypriot soldiers, with the Turkish Cypriot Pergamos municipality on Monday describing Kilic as a “martyr”.

“Thirty years have passed. Years have changed, generations have frown, but the memory of Allahverdi Kilic at the guard post where he fell as a martyr, and the pain in his family’s hearts, have never subsided. Today, in Acheritou, his name lives on not only as a painful memory of the past, but also as a legacy of a soldier martyred in the line of duty for his country,” it said.

It added that “we have not forgotten” and that “we will not forget him”.

The Macedonian Press Agency’s September 1996 news review states that the Republic of Cyprus’ authorities denied that the shots which killed Kilic were fired by Greek Cypriots.

“The Republic of Cyprus’ authorities deny this and do not rule out the possibility of a false flag operation since, according to the evidence, the Turkish outposts in the area are … located at a distance of approximately 700 metres from the National Guard’s outposts,” it said.

Anastasiades said the incident appeared to be a false flag

After the event, Greek Cypriot political leaders of the day had called for calm, with then-Disy leader Nicos Anastasiades saying, “the first indications are convincing and confirm information that … false flag actions were expected on the part of the Turks under the guise of Greek Cypriot revenge.”

“Those who cause and want to cause tension between the two communities do not want a peaceful solution and reunification in Cyprus based on the United Nations’ resolutions,” he said.

Then-Akel leader Andreas Christou said that information available to the police seemed to confirm the action had been carried out exclusively inside the north, while then-Diko leader Spyros Kyprianou said, “the Turkish side is trying to prove that Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots cannot live together again.”

The last act of a turbulent summer of 1996

His death was the last act of a turbulent summer of 1996 in Cyprus, which had seen two Greek Cypriot civilians, Tasos Isaac and Solomos Solomou, killed during two separate demonstrations in the buffer zone near Dherynia, and Turkish Cypriot journalist Kutlu Adali machine gunned to death outside his home in Nicosia.

Isaac was killed on August 11, 1996, when Greek Cypriot motorcyclist protestors were met in the buffer zone by Turkish Cypriot counter-protestors who, according to the United Nations report on the incident, were “joined by members of the Grey Wolves who had come from Turkey”.

As demonstrators from both sides broke into the buffer zone, the incident became violent. Isaac found himself entangled in barbed wire in the buffer zone and was beaten to death by Turkish Cypriots and Turks.

Solomou was killed three days later when, following Isaac’s funeral, Greek Cypriot demonstrators once again travelled to Dherynia.

He distanced himself from his fellow protestors and walked towards a Turkish military post, attempting to climb a flagpole to remove a Turkish flag, before being shot dead by a Turkish soldier.

Adali was killed on August 6, 1996, with most accounts describing his killing as a planned act carried out in retaliation for a series of articles he had written two and a half months prior.

The articles related to an armed robbery carried out at Famagusta’s St Barnabus monastery, during which, according to reports at the time, millions of dollars’ worth of ancient artefacts were stolen, and the tomb of St Barnabus was dug into.