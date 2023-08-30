More arrests for Chlorakas riots

A Greek Cypriot and six foreigners were arrested overnight in the Chlorakas area, Paphos police said on Wednesday.

The area has become a hotbed over the past few days with violent clashes and attacks on migrants, their businesses, and cars.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, officers arrested a 34-year-old Greek Cypriot under suspicion of taking part in the rioting over the past two days, uploading fake news, and uploading a video inciting violence.

The 29-year-old was among the rioters, but a foreigner, who is suspected of rioting, causing damage to property, and possessing assault weapons.

Nicolaou added that things in Chlorakas on Tuesday night were peaceful in terms of rioting, but the police upped its police presence in the area and arrested another five people for various crimes.

Three people were arrested for carrying knives, one for narcotics possession, and another for possession of a firework.

Police said that these five people were all foreign nationals.

Specifically, a 20-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a small amount of drugs, a 23-year-old woman for possession of offensive weapons (knife and brass knuckles), a 21-year-old man for possession of a knife, a 23-year-old man for possession of knives and a metal pipe, and a 25-year-old man for illegal possession of firework.

All those arrested, except the 23-year-old, were charged in writing and released. The 23-year-old remains in custody to facilitate investigations.

Nicolaou added that police are continuing to stay in the area to keep the peace.

Most people in the area are afraid following the rioting that occurred in the area, which led to many migrants being targeted.

On Tuesday, Cyprus’ two largest political parties further condemned the violence in Chlorakas after a second night of clashes between Greek Cypriots and migrants, as Akel argued the government has a duty to ensure the safety of all residents in the Paphos village.

Sixteen people were remanded in police custody for eight days by Paphos district court on Tuesday following their involvement in the violent incidents seen in Chlorakas for the past two nights.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday authorities reported that a notorious apartment complex, where migrants were squatting, was full of mostly individuals that were legally allowed to be in the Republic of Cyprus.

Out of 221 people that had been recorded in the Ayios Nikolaos Apartment complex in Chlorakas, the civil registry and migration department said that 219 were legally residing in Cyprus.