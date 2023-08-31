August 31, 2023

Man remanded for posting obscene gestures about Chlorakas riots

By Nikolaos Prakas00
The Paphos district court on Thursday remanded a 22-year-old Syrian National for posting obscene gestures on social media related to the riots in Chlorakas over the past few days.

He was arrested on Wednesday when information was relayed to the police, which subsequently led to the discovery of posts on a social media account attributed to the 22-year-old in question.

Following investigations conducted by the police, it was confirmed that the account belonged to him.

Consequently, a warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was apprehended at 7.30pm. He also faces charges including illegal possession and transportation of firearms, unlawful possession and transportation of explosives, incitement and provocation of violence, as well as incitement to commit a criminal offense.

In the meantime, investigations into the identification of other individuals believed to be involved in the recent disturbances in Chloraka are ongoing.

