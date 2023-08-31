August 31, 2023

Spanish football boss’ mother taken to hospital after hunger strike

By Reuters News Service051
the mother of royal spanish football federation president luis rubiales, angeles bejar is seen inside a church in in motril
Angeles Bejar had locked herself in a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain to protest the treatment of her son

The mother of the Spanish Football Federation’s beleaguered chief Luis Rubiales who started a hunger strike in support of her son on Monday, was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday after feeling tired and stressed out, the local priest said.

Angeles Bejar had locked herself in a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain to protest the treatment of her son in a furore over kissing World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth, which led to his suspension by FIFA on Saturday.

She was taken to the Santa Ana hospital in Motril on Wednesday evening, the priest, who identified himself as father Antonio, told reporters without elaborating. The Santa Ana Hospital would not confirm if Bejar was admitted.

