Turn the bear market into an opportunity: Buy SPCT, ETH, and FTM

An Ethereum (ETH) co-founder transferring $1 million ETH to a CEX might indicate some underlying issues. On the other hand, Fantom (FTM) is experiencing a drastic increase in activity. Meanwhile, VC Spectra (SPCT) reports constant success for its investors with a staggering 212.5% ROI. Many investors are now reevaluating the scope of their investments.

Let’s find out which, if any, of these tokens can help you profit in this bear market.

>>BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW<<

VC Spectra (SPCT) is preparing for new highs in its presale journey

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund that aims to democratize access to the blockchain and technology industry and provide investors with sustainable and profitable returns.

VC Spectra (SPCT) combines precision in spotting the right projects, a sustainable investment approach, tested trading strategies, and transparency & accountability to give users the best investment experience.

SPCT is a BRC-20 standard token built on the Bitcoin blockchain and is deflationary, with a burn mechanism reducing token circulation over time. Purchasing SPCT, VC Spectra’s token, gives you access to exclusive pre-ICOs, quarterly dividends and buybacks, and voting rights.

VC Spectra (SPCT) presale is already making waves. The platform raised $2.4 million during its private/seed round sale. The public presale has begun in earnest and is already at Stage 3.

VC Spectra (SPCT) tokens cost $0.025 at this stage. Stage 1 investors have already gained 212.5%, while those who bought VC Spectra (SPCT) tokens earlier in Stage 2 have gained 127.27%.

Anyone participating at this presale stage will gain 220% at the end when the price becomes $0.08, making VC Spectra the best bet for investors during this bear market.

>>BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW<<

Vitalitk Buterin transfers $1 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) amidst continued bear market

According to statistics from Etherscan, Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin transferred 600 ETH worth almost $1 million to the crypto exchange Coinbase on August 21, 2023. This move came after Ethereum (ETH) lost 10% in the widespread bear market in seven days.

Since the news broke, Ethereum (ETH) has lost almost 2%, moving from $1,685 to $1,652 on August 28.

An analyst, Ali Martinez, believes Buterin is cashing out since, according to him, Ethereum (ETH) might plummet to $1,000. According to him, this could happen if Ethereum (ETH) breaks the critical support zone of $1,550 – $1,600.

However, CrediBULL Crypto has said this might be the best time to buy the dip. He predicts that Ethereum (ETH) will not fall any lower. According to him, Bitcoin recovery will also have the positive effect of pulling along Ethereum (ETH).

Will a 97% increase in activity Fuel Fantom’s (FTM) rise to new highs?

A report on July 13 stated that Fantom (FTM) holders’ activity increased by 97% between June and July following multiple network upgrades.

The number of active Fantom (FTM) active addresses rose from 164 on average in June to 264 in July. This increased activity was driven by the increase in new account formations, which grew by 45% in July.

Fantom (FTM) price increased by 12.7% from $0.272 to $0.307 on the news release. However, since then, Fantom (FTM) has been bearish. As of August 28, Fantom’s (FTM) price had fallen to $0.202. This represents a 34.9% decrease from the brief surge after the news got out.

CoinCodex predicts that Fantom (FTM) will reach $0.243 in five days. Fantom (FTM) could also end 2023 at $0.283. So, this might be a good time to buy Fantom (FTM) tokens.

However, you are poised for more growth with VC Spectra (SPCT) as it brings a 220% ROI potential to the table.

To learn more about VC Spectra (SPCT), visit:

Buy Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more