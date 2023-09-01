A minute with Rona (Androniki) Mikellidou Painter

Where do you live?

I live at my art studio with Fotis (my dog)

What did you have for breakfast?

A giant black coffee!

Describe your perfect day

An early wake up making me a hyper energetic person for the rest of the day.

Best book ever read?

Haruki Murakami – Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage. I loved this book, the comparison of humans by a colour and how a colourless human can survive through life!

Best childhood memory?

Running for an ice-cream every afternoon after I heard the music from the ice-cream van coming past my parents’ house. The ice-cream seller still waves at me whenever he sees me in the city, I guess because I was a good client!

What is always in your fridge?

Fruit and beers! …ok and some sweets!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Tom’s Dinner by AnneMayKantereit and the Giant Rooks.

What’s your spirit animal?

Dolphin! I am a fun-loving, energetic and playful person. Dolphins are very intuitive and wise, considered very sensitive.

What are you most proud of?

Taking second place in the school of Fine Arts in Athens with a scholarship. Also, for winning some art competitions! And proud for doing what I love for a living!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

A very sad scene from Breaking Circle Breakdown, a death of a family member can cause so much pain, even just the idea of it.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Life is too short (like me!) so I would have a party, with my all-alive friends, family (including pet)!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

To ancient Greece and meet the philosophers!

What is your greatest fear?

Loneliness I think …and sharks!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Go girl!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Telling lies

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Firstly, find a tissue box and then kiss and hug everyone!