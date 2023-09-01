September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested after challenging police to a duel

By Tom Cleaver00
handcuffs 02
File photo

A man appeared in court in Morphou on Friday after being arrested for challenging the police to a duel.

The man was arrested on charges of being drunk and disorderly, breaching the peace, using obscene language, and inappropriate behaviour.

According to the testimony of Morphou police officer Yaren Yemencioglu, the man shouted, “no one can take me away from Beyza!” at police sergeant Ahmet Gulderen. “Beyza” is a Turkish female name.

Gulderen subsequently attempted to arrest the man, who began “waving his arms randomly”. The man then reportedly said “if it bothers you, let’s have a fight”, and continued swearing and making threats, ultimately challenging the police to a duel.

Police said the man is a tourist. He was remanded in custody for five days.

Related Posts

Covid case increase ‘not alarming’

Tom Cleaver

‘Solution found’ in Pyla road saga

Tom Cleaver

Team to help migrants integrate to be established

Andria Kades

Murdered TC girl ‘saw killer as a brother’

Tom Cleaver

Larnaca airport event to highlight Cypriot culture

Eleni Philippou

Swing, jazz and more coming up in old Nicosia

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign