September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man sentenced to ten months jail in north for escaping Covid-19 quarantine

By Tom Cleaver00
A man has been sentenced to ten months in jail in the north for escaping from a Covid-19 quarantine hotel.

The man, named as Duran Gul, escaped from the Mavi Kalem student dormitory in Trachoni, near the Erulku supermarket, at around 1am on March 13, 2022.

He escaped by rappelling down the wall of the building using a bedsheet, before returning the same day at 1.30pm and surrendering.

In court, judge Vedia Berkut Barkin said Gul had committed “a serious crime”, and that “deterrent punishments should be given to those who commit such crimes, to set an example”.

