September 2, 2023

Police checks in Paphos

One hundred and fifty drivers in the Paphos district were stopped and searched overnight on Friday with police particularly targeting Chlorakas, Emba and Tremithousa.

According to Eleni Konstantinou, a police media representative, police conducted a targeted campaign from 7:00pm on Friday until 7:00am on Saturday to prevent and combat serious and organised crime in the Paphos district.

During these operations, which involved members of various police services, a total of 150 drivers were stopped and inspected.

From the conducted checks, 40 traffic violations were recorded, including 13 cases of driving under the influence of narcotics, six violations related to vehicle lights, and various other traffic offences such as driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a licence.

