September 3, 2023

Delivery drivers attacked and robbed in Limassol overnight

By Nikolaos Prakas01
File photo

Three delivery drivers were attacked in Limassol overnight, police said on Sunday, following a wave of racist violence two days ago that left migrant businesses in ruins, people injured, and the city centre in shambles.

Police said that the first delivery driver was attacked in the Kato Polemidia area around 10pm. Six hooded individuals approached the 27-year-old Afghan delivery driver on three motorbikes, attacked him, took his motorbike, €400, and mobile phones.

The next attack occurred around 1am, when three individuals attacked a 26-year-old Bangladeshi driver in Ypsonas. The three individuals approached the driver on two motorbikes and attacked the driver, taking his motorbike, the food he was delivering, and money.

At around 1:30am, a third robbery and attack took place, with four hooded individuals attacking the driver from two motorbikes. The 25-year-old Indian man was hit by the individuals, had his motorbike stolen, and another €100 taken along with his mobile phone.

These attacks follow a spate of violence in Limassol on Friday, where migrants were attacked, and the city was left in ruins.

Police action to prevent the attacks that night had been reported to be limited, with many accounts surfacing that they stood idly buy, as people and businesses were attacked.

The failure of the police was even referenced by President Nikos Christodoulides, after an emergency cabinet meeting on Saturday.

Foreign nationals have been working to pick up the pieces of the incidents and fix their businesses.

