September 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Remands after tourist reports gang rape (updated)

By Andria Kades01630
A 20-year-old British tourist reported she was gang raped at her Ayia Napa hotel in Cyprus, it emerged on Monday.

Five Israeli nationals were arrested and remanded for eight days at Famagusta district court.

Two are aged 20 and three are aged 19.

The woman reported the rape on Sunday and the five were later arrested.

Investigations continue.

