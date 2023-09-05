September 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen girl reports foster father for rape

By Nikolaos Prakas00
side view of sad little girl hugging knee, sobbing with head bow
File photo

A 14-year-old girl has reported that her foster father raped her, it emerged on Tuesday, as the man remains behind bars until the start of his trial next month.

According to the complaint filed to police, the girl had been the victim of sexual abuse for around a year by her foster father, aged 49. Following months of silence, the girl managed to tell her foster mother what was going on, and the woman immediately filed a report to police.

The woman filed the report last week, which led to the man’s subsequent arrest and remand.

Philenews reported that in a closed-door session in Limassol on Monday, the court decided to forward the case to the criminal court for a trial set to begin in October 2023.

According to the court, the man’s lawyer did not object to his client being held in custody.

The indictment includes offences related to sexual abuse of a minor, sexual exploitation as well as the offence of rape.

The offences were committed in the last year, while Philenews reported that the victim had been with the foster family for the last two to three years.

