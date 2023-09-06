September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Alleged British rape victim had ‘bruises and abrasions’ on body

By Rachael Gillett010
police car 02

The 20-year-old British tourist who reported she was gang raped at her Ayia Napa hotel had “bruises and abrasions” consistent with an attack, according to British media.

An “exclusive” report by British newspaper the Daily Mail claims there are “grip marks” on her body, and says the victim was “forcefully dragged” to a room at the hotel.

Police are expected to examine CCTV footage from the hotel, while “genetic material” from the bedsheets and clothing will also be studied by forensic teams.

Five Israeli nationals were arrested and remanded in custody for eight days in connection with the case on Monday. The police’s investigation is ongoing.

Related Posts

Time to decide ‘what type of democracy we want’

Iole Damaskinos

Israeli businessman released from custody in Cyprus 

Reuters News Service

Cyprus government approves new measures to manage NPLs

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police prepare for anti-migrant demo despite declared cancellation

Andria Kades

Arrests after north’s database hacked and residence permits issued

Tom Cleaver

Cabinet greenlights deputy minister for Europe

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign