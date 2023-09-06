September 6, 2023

Professional first aid trainers admitted to chamber of commerce

The association of professional first aid training providers, the First Aid Providers of Cyprus, was inducted into the  Larnaca chamber of commerce, with the aim development and promotion of the business, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to the announcement by the chamber of commerce (Keve) the first meeting of the association took place on Friday. Their main activity is providing first aid training at work and it is the only branch approved by the department of labour to do so.

“The purpose of the association, under the roof of Keve is to organise these professionals, to better coordinate their actions in taking collective measures” and promote their financial and other interests the announcement said.

Additionally, the aim is to “develop a spirit of solidarity and cooperation with the elimination of unfair competition and friction between members, defense of common interests and mutual assistance [and] support.”

The Larnaca branch of the chamber of commerce welcomed the First Aid trainers’ membership  and said it would provide legal support towards promoting the interests of the sector.

