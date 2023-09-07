September 7, 2023

Christodoulides receives reports on Chlorakas and Limassol incidents

File photo: the protest in Limassol

President of the Republic Nikos Christodoulides has received the incident reports compiled by the police relating to the events taking place in Chlorakas and Limassol, respectively, the government said on Thursday.

Viktoras Papadopoulos, head of the president’s press office, said the president has in his hands the two reports. The dossiers come with remarks prepared by the minister of justice and public order – the minister in charge of the police force.

The president would now study the reports, Papadopoulos added.

Christodoulides had asked authorities to document what exactly happened in Chlorakas and Limassol, following allegations that in both cases police were late to react to prevent or contain the violence.

 

