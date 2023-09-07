September 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man charged after dog dies in illegal trap

By Andria Kades
dogs
File photo

A 56-year-old man charged for the death of a dog after it was stuck in a trap was released under certain conditions, it emerged on Thursday.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou told the Cyprus News Agency the man appeared before the city’s district court and will go on trial starting October 4.

He paid a €20,000 guarantee and will be required to present to the central police station twice a week.

The wan was reported on Sunday at 7:30pm when a 30-year-old woman said she found her dog dead because of an illegal trap.

Police secured witnesses that point to the 56-year-old being the one that set up the trap.

Evidence has been secured from the scene and a post-mortem will be carried out, Nikolaou said.

