Petrou Bros inaugurate state-of-the-art facility for Alambra milk

Petrou Bros Dairy Products inaugurated a state-of-the-art factory for its Alambra Fresh Cypriot Milk brand, on September 5, 2023, in the presence of President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides. Over 500 guests, among them leading figures from Cyprus’ political and business scene, as well as the company’s associates, attended the event.
In his address, Petrou Bros Dairy Products General Manager George Petrou, briefly revisited the company’s history, making special reference to his mother Kakoullou, from whose hands, as he put it, “our inspiration for our industry was churned”.
General Manager Petrou also expressed his pride in the new dairy bottling plant, promising that “we will continue to grow, promote Cypriot tradition and open new vacancies with respect, honesty and love for consumers, employees the environment and all our partners”.
President Christodoulides, underlined the evolution of the Petrou family, saying that “for over 40 years, since 1982, tirelessly, and always with love, they have been producing their own pure dairy products in the carton”.
He added that “Alambra made its first export of halloumi in 1988, and for the last 15 years has been a leader in the production of PDO [protected designation of origin] halloumi, with a presence in 40 countries”. The President of the Republic also noted that Alambra sources milk from over 400 producers in free Cyprus, being “the largest processor of fresh milk for cheese-making”.
For her part, House Speaker Annita Demetriou, highlighted the Petrou family’s contribution to the local economy, saying Alambra Dairy “successfully promotes our history and culture abroad”. She noted that the company is accountable for more than 30 per cent of the total exports of authentic Cypriot halloumi, producing over 10,000 tonnes per year. Speaker Demetrious also stressed the company’s contribution to environmental protection and the green economy, via the construction and operation of its own innovative state-of-the-art plant.
In turn, Petrou Bros Dairy Products Commercial Manager Michael Petrou observed that “with our tradition to guide us, and dedicated to our goal of producing quality products, we are moving yet another step forward”. With reference to the new plant, Commercial Manager Petrou stressed that Alambra milk “is being produced at a state-of-the-art facility, [representing] investments of 10 million euros, European standards and cutting-edge equipment, which, with respect to the environment, guarantee its consistent quality and freshness”.
He added: “we are particularly proud of our new start, and of the fact that, today, Alambra is the only Cypriot brand with a full range of products, which include cheese, dairy products, natural juices and herbal drinks”.
The aim, as underlined by Petrou, is for Alambra to continue to offer consumers pure and quality products, following the tastes of the modern consumer. The brand’s dairy range consists of full, light, non-fat and lactose-free milk, as well as full or light goat’s milk.
Following the launch of the new facility, guests were treated to a reception that was accompanied by a musical programme, performed by Angelos Avgousti – Maria Theodotou & Friends.