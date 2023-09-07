September 7, 2023

Suspect in Limassol anti-migrant march released on bail

By Elias Hazou03
balaclava wearing protesters
Photo from Friday's protest in Limassol

Limassol district court on Thursday ordered released from police custody a man suspected of organising the anti-migrant march in Limassol last week that exploded in violence.

The man was released on €10,000 bail, and he must report to a police station twice a week. In addition, he will hand over his travel documents, and his name has been placed on the stop list.

A day earlier, during the arraignment hearing, police had asked that the man remain in custody until the trial before a criminal court – scheduled for October 25. The judge had said he would consider the request and make his decision.

The 50-year-old is among 13 people charged in relation to the events of the night of September 1 in Limassol. The others have been released until the trial.

The 13 individuals, the youngest aged 16, face various charges – including conspiring to commit a crime, rioting, racism, xenophobia and intentionally causing damage and harm.

 

