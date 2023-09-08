A minute with Kostas Tekkis Actor

Where do you live and with whom?

I’m based between Cyprus and England!

What did you have for breakfast?

Today I had some yogurt with fruit and a frappe. Coffee is essential for me to start the day with a smile

Describe your perfect day

When I am in Cyprus. Start the day at the beach, having some good tunes on and stay till the sun goes down. Later in the evening, cook with friends and then go out dancing. Finishing the night with cuddles in bed.

Best book ever read?

Veronica Decides to Die by Paulo Coelho. I know, so dark but I’ve read it recently and it really touched me.

Best childhood memory?

When I got my first bicycle! My dad took me to the bike store and he let me pick whichever bike I wanted! I took it home very excited to show it to my friends and take it for a ride.

What is always in your fridge?

Greek yogurt hehe

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Renaissance by Beyonce

What’s your spirit animal?

A poodle, have same hair.

What are you most proud of?

Moving to the UK and starting from zero!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Call Me By Your Name, towards the end when Ellio’s father was comforted about what Ellio was going through. I found it such a beautiful, raw and honest scene.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Wow, that’s a tricky question! I’d say Marilyn Monroe. I’m intrigued to get to know this legend that has marked the film industry.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I’d like to go back to the Stone Age to see how people live there balanced with nature.

What is your greatest fear?

Losing the people I love.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

That you are enough and everything will turn out all right.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Not enjoying myself anymore.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Gather my loved ones and have the biggest party ever and celebrate life and whatever we have achieved.