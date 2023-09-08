AG mulls auditor-general’s suspension over role concerns

Attorney-general George Savvides is considering filing a request to have auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides suspended, with the former considering that the latter is operating outside what the constitution of Cpyrus prescribes to be his role.
Speaking to CyBC late on Thursday, Savvides said that the country has seen a number of scandals, and the public has become mistrustful of institutions. He added that the government needs to work for the institutions to gain the public’s trust.
He called on Michaelides to stick to his mandate as per the constitution of the country, saying that it is not within the remit of the auditor-general to examine criminal cases, or cases where he may determine criminality.
In these cases, Savvides said that Micahelides should be instead referring the cases to his office, and when the officer of the attorney-general’s office has made their report, the case will proceed further.
Savvides mused: “Is it the mission of the auditor-general’s office to act as the messenger of complaints?”
He said that when someone, in this case the auditor-general, decides to file a complaint with the anti-corruption authority, the entity must take on responsibility of all that is claimed.
In an immediate reaction, Michaelides said that he was unpleasantly surprised by Savvides’ intention to submit a case requesting his suspension with the supreme court.
Michaelides also cast doubt on the matter of Savvides initiating such a procedure, saying that only the president has the authority to request his suspension.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Michaelides stated that he forwarded six cases to the anti-corruption authority, because he is of the opinion that there are issues to be investigated, without any accusation being made against any person.
The cases concern, among others, the Israeli spy van, matters of state contracts, the suspension of criminal prosecution for tax matters, and withdrawal from the court of a case of fraud against the state.
Commenting on the position of the attorney-general that the audit service should not act as a postman, Michaelides wondered whether he should not deal with these cases so that they end up in the waste basket.