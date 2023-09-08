September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Crucial period for Cyprus problem, president says

By Gina Agapiou
The government is focused on efforts to resume negotiations on the Cyprus problem, with the next two months being considered crucial, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday.

The Greek Cypriot president has recently requested a meeting be arranged with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He also requested the appointment of a special representative to investigate prospects of talks.

Asked whether he received a response by the UNSG, Christodoulides told journalists to “be patient”.

“There is nothing new, I did not expect there to be anything new…we should be patient.”

In response to a journalist’s remark regarding information about a draft solution from the UN, Christodoulides said that he has no such information. “We are concentrating on getting the talks started, we are doing everything possible and September and October will be crucial,” he stressed.

Asked to comment on the statements of Azerbaijan on the “flag” of the pseudo-state, the president said that some steps have been made, including from the side of the European Union towards the former soviet republic. He noted that Cyprus does not have any diplomatic relations with the country.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev recently said “the flag of Northern Cyprus should and will be flown at our event,” as he addressed a meeting with the participants of the 2nd meeting of the Ministers on Disaster and Emergency Management of member and observer states of the Organisation of Turkic States and the international exercise “Baku-2023”, APA reported.

