September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot firefighters to return from Greece

By Tom Cleaver045
cypriot firefighters evros

The second team of Cypriots who had been sent to Greece to aid in the fight against the country’s wildfires are due to return to the island on Friday evening.

The team, which was made up of 12 firefighters, 12 civil protection offciers, and four crisis management officers from the ambulance service, arrived in Greece last Friday to fight the fires which had broken out in the northeast of the country.

Fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said the team is due to land at Larnaca airport on Friday at around 8pm.

