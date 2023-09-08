September 8, 2023

Police investigate fraud case: Caution urged in online transactions

A new case of fraud and misappropriation of funds with false representations is being investigated by the police in Limassol.

According to a police statement, at the beginning of August a 37-year-old employee of a company received instructions to transfer a total of €56,712 to a foreign company for a purchase.

Only days after, he realised he had been scammed, when a telephone conversation with the owner of the foreign company revealed that the latter had never received the transfer, and the bank account mentioned on the invoice did not belong to them. Limassol police are currently investigating the case.

In light of the new case, police reminded that every online transaction carries risks and should always be conducted with great caution.

