TechIsland Awards showcase Cypriot tech sector achievements

Cyprus’ technology and innovation community was celebrated in style at the first-ever TechIsland Awards ceremony, which took place in Limassol on September 7, 2023.

The event, marked by a remarkable gathering of luminaries, welcomed the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides. This remarkable gala honoured outstanding technological innovations and showcased the tech prowess of the region. Among the attendees were government officials, state dignitaries, and leading figures from the tech industry.

The highlight of the evening was the announcement of winners in seven distinct categories, recognising excellence and innovation within the tech sector.

Game Changer: The Civil Registry and Migration Department of the Ministry of Interior emerged as the recipient of the Game Changer award. The accolade was presented by Annita Demetriou, the President of the House of Representatives, along with Marios Giorgoudis, General Manager of TechIsland, and Tanya Romanyukha, Head of Operations at TechIsland.

Impact Driver: The City Friends Club earned the prestigious Impact Driver award. This honour was handed over by Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Andrey Fadeev, CEO of GDEV, and Board Member of TechIsland.

IT Ambassador: Reflect Festival was recognised as the IT Ambassador of the tech sector. The award was conferred by Philippos Hadjizacharias, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, and Siarhei Kostevich, Board Member of TechIsland, and CEO of ASBIS.

Rising Star: RSL Revolutionary Labs Ltd. shone brightly as the Rising Star of the evening. Irene Piki, Deputy Minister to the President, and Angelos Gregoriades, Chair of the Executive Committee of TechIsland, jointly presented this honour.

Future Shapers: The Island School of Limassol made an indelible mark as the Future Shapers award recipient. Constantinos Erodotou, Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, and Antonis Polemitis, CEO of the University of Nicosia and Board Member of TechIsland, jointly presented this prestigious award.

Role Model: TheSoul Publishing was celebrated as a Role Model in the tech industry. Christodoulos Angastiniotis, President of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Kodros Pilakoutas, Head of Business Operations at Char. Pilakoutas Group, had the honour of presenting this award.

Thought Leader: The evening culminated with the recognition of Alexey Gubarev, co-founder, and board member of Palta, as a Thought Leader. The award was presented by Constantinos Ioannou, Minister of Interior, and Valentinos Polykarpou, Chairman of TechIsland’s Board of Directors.

During his opening speech Valentinos Polykarpou, Chairman of TechIsland’s Board of Directors, pointed out the significance of the collaboration between the private and public sectors, thanking the President and the state for their support towards the growth of the ICT sector. “Tonight,” he mentioned, “we are here together to remind ourselves that real change comes when our individual efforts align with our mutual ambitions for this island we all call home.”

Polykarpou also thanked the pioneers who, 15 to 20 years ago, saw the untapped potential of Cyprus. “You came here as entrepreneurs, investors, and IT specialists and started the tech sector from the ground up. Your hard work and relentless dedication have created the foundation upon which we all stand today”, he continued.

What is more, Polykarpou mentioned that for the year 2022, the ICT sector contributed 13 per cent to Cyprus’ GDP, which translates to a €3 billion direct contribution to the economy of the country. “But these are not just figures”, he continued, “Behind these numbers, you can see people’s stories, vision, efforts, policy-making and achievements.”

During his address, President Christodoulides stated, “The Techisland Association plays an instrumental role in supporting the technology ecosystem, by advocating for reforms, attracting talent, as well as raising awareness about Cyprus as a technology and innovation hub. Allow me therefore to express our Government’s appreciation to all of you, for the confidence and trust you continuously show to the economy of Cyprus and your important contribution to its evolution and advancement.”

Nadia Ivanova, Chief Marketing Officer of Unlimit, gold sponsor of the TechIsland Awards, stated “We are delighted to have partnered up with TechIsland for their first Annual TechIsland Awards to celebrate inspiring forward-thinking companies and individuals, contributing to the development and rapid growth of the tech sector in Cyprus. Unlimit’s main mission has always been focused on the removal of any existing financial boundaries that could prevent our customers from operating and growing both locally and globally, so TechIsland’s mission is to inspire the next generation of technology leaders to push boundaries and drive progress hit close to home. Congratulations to all the wonderful nominees and winners on their exceptional work and initiatives!”

Finally, it should be noted that the TechIsland Awards is a non-profit initiative by TechIsland, the largest association of technology companies in Cyprus.