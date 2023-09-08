September 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Divided Island

UBP rules out party conference, promises investigation into rebels

By Tom Cleaver02
ubp, ulusal birlik partisi, north, north elections

The UBP, the north’s largest political party, ruled out the possibility of holding a party conference this year at the latest meeting of its party congress.

In a statement released after the meeting, the party said that the relevant laws in the north “regulate that party conferences are held at least once every three years.”

“Since the regulation change in 2015, our party’s conference elections have been held every three years. Therefore, our next party conference will be held in 2024 on the day determined by our party congress”, they said.

The announcement was made in light of demands from UBP member of ‘parliament’ Hasan Tacoy for a party conference to be held this year.

He said in August that a conference should be held in Autumn and that he would challenge current party leader Unal Ustel for the party leadership at the conference.

He was subsequently sacked as ‘labour minister’ and will now seemingly have to wait another year before making a run for the party leadership.

