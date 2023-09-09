Cyprus university awards €326K in scholarships to third-country nationals

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) on Friday announced that it has awarded scholarships totalling €326,000 to nine third-country nationals, in a significant step toward enhancing its global reach and fostering international cooperation.
According to the announcement, these students come from Gambia, Guyana, Libya, and the Palestinian Authority.
The university explained that these scholarships will enable the recipients to pursue postgraduate studies in Tepak’s English-language programmes, with studies commencing in the academic year 2023-2024.
These scholarships were granted under a Memorandum of Cooperation signed earlier this year between TEPAK and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus.
The memorandum outlines various initiatives, including the provision of scholarships totalling €326,000 for the two-year period 2023-2024 to citizens from the aforementioned countries.
For the academic year 2023-2024, TEPAK is offering two English-language postgraduate programmes: the interuniversity programme “MSc Interaction Design” offered remotely by the Department of Multimedia and Graphic Arts in collaboration with Tallinn University of Estonia, and the “Master in Public Health (MPH)” programme, which is offered in person at the Cyprus International Institute for Environmental and Public Health (CII) within the School of Health Sciences.
Recipients of the scholarship for the Master in Public Health programme will benefit from full tuition coverage and a monthly stipend of €860 for a duration of 18 months.
On the other hand, students pursuing the Master in Interaction Design, delivered remotely, will have their tuition fees fully covered by the scholarship.
In March of this year, an event was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to introduce Tepak’s English-language postgraduate programmes to embassies and consulates of the countries mentioned.
During the event, representatives from the embassies and consulates had the opportunity to engage with academic officials from both programmes and ask questions.
Marinos Voukis, Head of the Communication, Promotion, and Internationalisation Service at Tepak, expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their collaboration and generous contribution to providing these scholarships.
He also emphasised that these scholarships would provide citizens from Gambia, Guyana, Libya, and Palestine with the opportunity to study at a green, innovative, and high-quality institution of higher education in Cyprus.
Finally, Voukis also noted that these scholarships align with Cyprus’s strategic goal to become a regional education hub and Tepak’s strategic objective to attract students from third countries, further promoting the university’s internationalisation efforts.