September 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Lexus Cycling Dream Team’s Race of Love

A charity cycling event covering 130km will take place this autumn to support the Community of Saint Luke the Healer Foundation. Organised by the foundation with the support of Lexus Cyprus, SupportCY of the Bank of Cyprus and the volunteers of the Lexus Cycling Dream Team, the event will raise money which will be allocated for the Multipurpose Centre being built in Filani. Set to take place on October 13 and 14, the charity race is now accepting donations.

“The purpose of this charity bike ride,” say organisers, “is that the aims and vision of the foundation are embraced by the general public to increase the financial resources for the completion of the multi-purpose centre being built in Filani, Nicosia. A centre that, with its proper equipment and proper staffing, will be able to become a safe haven of relief, care and love for our fellow human beings with disabilities and their families. A wide range of supportive services and therapeutic programmes will be provided so that our people with disabilities can live integrated lives in the community with safety, dignity, quality of life, skill development and maximum independence.”

The charity bike rice will start from Filani on Friday, October 13 at 8am and finish in central Limassol on October 14 around 3pm. In particular, the cyclists of the Lexus Cycling Dream Team will complete this route mainly off-road, passing through various mountain communities. On the first day, they will pass through Macheras, Palaichori, and Alona with an overnight stay in Kyperounda while on the second day they will pass through Pelendri, Akrouda and Germasogeia, before finishing in Limassol.

 

To contribute to the charity cycling ride, donations can be made online via www.koinotitaagioulouka.com or telephone at 99-420962.

