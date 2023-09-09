September 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
No reports of Cypriots affected by Morocco earthquake so far

By Andria Kades02
damage in the historic city of marrakech, following a powerful earthquake
A view of a damaged vehicle in the historic city of Marrakech, following a powerful earthquake in Morocco, September 9, 2023. REUTERS/Abdelhak Balhaki

There have been no reports of Cypriots affected by the powerful earthquake which has shaken Morocco and left over 600 people killed, it emerged on Saturday.

Cyprus News Agency cited sources saying the foreign ministry platform connect2cy linked to the crisis management department, has no registered Cypriots at the moment.

There are a number of Cypriots who are permanent residents in Morocco, many of which are married to Moroccan nationals.

The embassy of Cyprus in Lisbon and its ambassador are handling all communications and are in touch with the two honorary consuls in Marrakesh and Casablanca.

Those in Morocco and in need of help can contact the foreign ministry crisis centre at 97775998.

The magnitude 7.2 quake struck in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains late on Friday night. State media said over 600 people had been killed and more than 300 injured, citing an updated initial toll from the Interior Ministry.

Morocco’s interior ministry urged calm, saying in a televised statement that the quake had hit the provinces of Al Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakech, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

Cyprus’ foreign ministry said it was profoundly saddened by the devastating earthquake in Morocco. “Our thoughts are with the government and people of Morocco during this difficult time” the ministry posted on social platform X (former Twitter).

It expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for speedy recovery to the injured.

