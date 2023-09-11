September 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Kanari aims to ‘win support’ of parties to upgrade public health

By Tom Cleaver03
Meeting between head of the Green Party, Charalambos Theopemptou and Minister of Health Popi Kanari
Health minister Popi Kanari aims to “win the support of parliamentary parties” to pass bills and upgrade public health, she said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting between herself, President Nikos Christodoulides, and members of the Green party on Monday, she said she will seek the support of parliamentary parties for bills which have already been introduced as well as bills which will be introduced in the near future.

Those include bills regarding rehabilitation centres, ambulances, and others which are yet to be announced.

In addition, she mentioned priorities which had been put forward to her by the Green party in the meeting, such as upgrades to the Makarios hospital, the Troodos hospital, the Kyperounta hospita, the Grigorios clinic, and other issues.

She described the meeting as a “very good exchange of views on all issues” and said, “we are happy because these exchanges help us set the policy of the ministry”.

She added that “any help from parliamentary groups is welcome” praised the constructiveness of the discussions.

Green party leader Charalampos Theopemptou said the party had also raised issues regarding Gesy and the pharmaceutical association, as well as the withdrawal of a bill concerning plastic surgery.

He said his party plans to hold other meetings with other ministers in the coming months.

