Christodoulides pens letter to Guterres asking for envoy appointment

President Nikos Christodoulides penned a letter to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres asking for the appointment of a new UN envoy to Cyprus.
The letter surfaced in media reports, with Christodoulides arguing that “the appropriate time to announce the appointment of an envoy will be after a tripartite meeting of the Secretary General with the two leaders” of Cyprus’s communities.
Christodoulides sent the letter “in relation to the ongoing effort to revive the negotiation process to resolve the Cyprus problem and the prospect of a comprehensive solution” and said he sees the fact that all parties will soon be present in New York for the General Assembly as an opportunity for reengagement.
“After more than six years since the failed conclusion of the Cyprus summit at Crans Montana, it is time for the negotiation process to get back on track and for the prolonged impasse to end,” he said.
He added his thanks to Guterres for his continued interest in the Cyprus problem and for efforts made by Rosemary DiCarlo and Miroslav Jenca.
“I remain fully committed to a comprehensive solution entailing a bizonal bicommunal federation with political equality,” he said.
He also stated his determination to “continue the effort for a solution from the point where it was interrupted at Crans Montana.”
Pointing out a number of events which have taken place in recent years, such as Turkish Cypriot moves in Varosha and the recent assault on peacekeepers in Pyla, he said the resulting instability “makes it imperative to find a comprehensive solution” and said the “current international situation” makes it “even more imperative.”
“The perpetuation of this situation is not sustainable” and said “it is imperative for all those involved to heed the repeated calls of the Security Council for the appointment of a UN envoy,” Christodoulides added.
He said an envoy will “provide significant support in the search for common ground with the aim of returning to normal talks for a sustainable solution”.
“I hope the appointment of an envoy will be a tangible step towards positive developments for Cyprus and the region.”
Christodoulides is set to meet Guterres on September 22, after speaking at the UN General Assembly on September 20.